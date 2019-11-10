Marathon star looking to improve after NZ disappointment

Loghan Gonzales at the Auckland Half Marathon in her customary tutu.

ATHLETICS: Gladstone youngster Loghan Gonzales is looking to redeem herself after what she described as a "very disappointing" performance at last month's Auckland Half Marathon.

Loghan, 13, finished the 21km course in a time of 1:44:46, some 15 minutes slower than her usual times.

"I am actually very disappointed in myself," she said.

"I had big goals for it, and it turned out I ran almost 15 minutes slower than my normal non-pushing pace.

"I was aiming for a PB of 1:20 and my normal half marathons are 1:32-1:34."

Loghan finished 628th overall out of 5205 runners, placing her 83rd out of 2445 female runners.

She described the course as "one of the toughest" she had run and that it was "packed with hills and inclines".

However, there was some outside factors that may have contributed to her slower time.

"This was a difficult race from start to finish especially having only one hour of sleep before," Loghan said.

"The Auckland bridge near the end was pretty intense and very difficult. It felt like that incline never would end.

"I could feel the exhaustion from the time change and other factors then and didn't feel like my strong self.

"There were many learning experiences I took away with for my next travel race and one was don't let your mum make you hike the tallest waterfall in New Zealand the day before."

Loghan was eyeing off another half marathon closer to home before a possible Europe trip next year.

"I'm looking for another half in Queensland around Christmas to January to redeem myself and get my time back and then if everything works out, I will be travelling to Dubrovnik, Croatia, in April for the half there," she said.

"I know you can't win them all and I know I can learn in defeat so with this being the first half I didn't place first or second, I now want it even more and I'm ready for my comeback."