MAP: Where to see the best Christmas lights in Gladstone

Because sometimes you just need to pack your family into the car and take them to look at shiny things, here is The Observer's list of Christmas light displays across Gladstone.

Sponsored by Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd, the list is being constantly updated and will be printed in the paper twice more, on Thursday December 21 and Saturday December 23.

To have your house added to our map, phone (07) 4970 3044 or email advert@gladstoneobserver.com.au with your details.

To see the full-scale, scrollable map of all of our Christmas light locations, click here.

GLADSTONE

12 Roseberry Street, West Gladstone, QLD, Australia

29 O'Malley Street, West Gladstone, QLD, Australia

23 Grayson Street, West Gladstone, QLD, Australia

2 FergusonCresent, West Gladstone, QLD, Australia

17 Larcom Rise, West Gladstone, QLD, Australia

29 Ann Street, South Gladstone, QLD, Australia

13 Moura Cresent, Barney Point, QLD, Australia

30 Golding Street, Barney Point, QLD, Australia

63 Sutton Street, Barney Point, QLD, Australia

5 Hughes Street, South Gladstone, QLD, Australia

59 Agnes Street, South Gladstone, QLD, Australia

5 Fitzsimmons Street, South Gladstone, QLD, Australia

12 Oxley Drive, South Gladstone, QLD, Australia

8 Oxley Drive, South Gladstone, QLD, Australia

64 Elizabeth Street, South Gladstone, QLD, Australia

27 Beaver Avenue, South Gladstone, QLD, Australia

25 Cairncross Street, SunValley, QLD, Australia

16 Cairncross Street, SunValley, QLD, Australia

53 Cairncross Street, SunValley, QLD, Australia

29 Archer Street, Sun Valley, QLD, Australia

36 Archer Street, Sun Valley, QLD, Australia

115 Phillip Street, Sun Valley, QLD, Australia

Lotus Street, Kin Kora, QLD, Australia

2 Acorn Street, Kin Kora, QLD, Australia

158 Sun Valley Road, Kin Kora, QLD, Australia

182 Sun Valley Road, Kin Kora, QLD, Australia

32 Holland Street, West Gladstone, QLD, Australia

29 Holland Street, West Gladstone, QLD, Australia

27 Holland Street, West Gladstone, QLD, Australia

17 Holland Street, West Gladstone, QLD, Australia

39 Paterson Street, West Gladstone, QLD, Australia

20 Busteed Street, West Gladstone, QLD, Australia

37 Busteed Street, West Gladstone, QLD, Australia

Cnr Jackson Crt & Katrina Boulevard, New Auckland, QLD, Australia

1 Charlotte Court, New Auckland, QLD, Australia

59 Sharyn Drive, New Auckland, QLD, Australia

51 Sharyn Drive, New Auckland, QLD, Australia

5 Llana Court, New Auckland, QLD, Australia

6 Llana Court, New Auckland, QLD, Australia

7 Llana Court, New Auckland, QLD, Australia

3 Llana Court, New Auckland, QLD, Australia

19 Jordana Court, New Auckland, QLD, Australia

20 Jordana Court, New Auckland, QLD, Australia

31 Sharyn Drive, New Auckland, QLD, Australia

11 Leanne Close, New Auckland, QLD, Australia

19 Hansen Cres, Clinton, QLD, Australia

18 Pashley Street, Clinton, QLD, Australia

9 Aspland Street, Clinton, QLD, Australia

11 Col Brown Avenue, Clinton, QLD, Australia

2 Simpson Street, Clinton, QLD, Australia

96 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton, QLD, Australia

Lagoon Court, Clinton, QLD, Australia

167 J Hickey Avenue, Clinton, QLD, Australia

10 Dartmouth Close, Clinton, QLD, Australia

10 Keppel Avenue, Clinton, QLD, Australia

Phelps Close, Kirkwood, QLD, Australia

50 Broadwater Place, New Auckland, QLD, Australia

Emmerdale Drive, New Auckland, QLD, Australia

13 Takoko Place, Kirkwood, QLD, Australia

7 Barramundi Street, Toolooa, QLD, Australia

15 Barramundi Street, Toolooa, QLD, Australia

20 Barramundi Street, Toolooa, QLD, Australia

13 Joyner Close, Glen Eden, QLD, Australia

15 Joyner Close, Glen Eden, QLD, Australia

71 Joyner Close, Glen Eden, QLD, Australia

10 Glen Eden Drive, Glen Eden, QLD, Australia

16 Glen Eden Drive, Glen Eden, QLD, Australia

11 Shearwater Drive, Glen Eden, QLD, Australia

7 Nicholas Street, Glen Eden, QLD, Australia

5 Eugenie Court, Glen Eden, QLD, Australia

46 Dean Street, Glen Eden, QLD, Australia

40 Dean Street, Glen Eden, QLD, Australia

38 Dean Street, Glen Eden, QLD, Australia

21 Billabong Drive, Glen Eden, QLD, Australia

23 Billabong Drive, Glen Eden, QLD, Australia

Boyne Island/Tannum Sands

17 Dennis Street, Boyne Island, QLD, Australia

Cnr Lenthall St & Numalia Lane, Boyne Island, QLD, Australia

7 Curtis Avenue, Boyne Island, QLD, Australia

24 Edward Street, Boyne Island, QLD, Australia

2 Chapple Court, Boyne Island, QLD, Australia

6 Kylie Marie Court, Tannum Sands, QLD, Australia

17 Caledon Street, Tannum Sands, QLD, Australia

68 Booth Avenue, Tannum Sands, QLD, Australia

9 Scallop Street, Tannum Sands, QLD, Australia

113 Phillip Street, Tannum Sands, QLD, Australia

115 Phillip Street, Tannum Sands, QLD, Australia

11 Bevington Street, Tannum Sands, QLD, Australia

3 Cambridge Close, Tannum Sands, QLD, Australia

Calliope

26 Brown Street, Calliope, QLD, Australia

16 Sunpoint Way, Calliope, QLD, Australia

8 Melbourne Court, Calliope, QLD, Australia

18 Sutherland Street, Calliope, QLD, Australia

24 North Ridge Drive, Calliope, QLD, Australia

18 Nanando Drive, Calliope, QLD, Australia