MAP: Tell us where the Christmas lights are

FAMILY FUN: Get in touch today to get your Christmas lights display listed in the paper. Mike Richards GLA221216LIGHTS

DRIVING the streets at night and checking out the Christmas lights displays is one of the best things about this time of the year.

It's certainly a tradition that's alive and well in Gladstone, with some spectacular displays set up every year.

Although it's only the first week of the festive month, there's already plenty of lights throughout town.

Media and advertising manager Ben Williams said this year The Gladstone Observer would again publish a list of those who make the effort to put the sparkle into Christmas with our Christmas Lights Map and Listing.

"Each year the community comes alive with hundreds getting into the spirit of Christmas and decorating their house and garden with an array of Christmas decorations and flashy lights,” he said.

Sponsored by Federal Member for Flynn Ken O'Dowd, the double page spread will include a street listing and corresponding map.

They will be published on December 12, 16, 21 and 23.

To have your house added to our map, phone 49703044 or email advert@gladstone observer.com.au with your details.