Many a good tune will be played on this old fiddle

MUSICIAN Ian Watts says you don't own a musical instrument, you're its caretaker.

He is currently working on restoring an ancient violin which has had many owners over the years.

"It was made in Norway in 1711 by Tomas Risa," he said.

"I bought it from Borge, a Norwegian musician.

"Unlike a normal fiddle which has four strings, this one has eight strings.

"So it's an extremely rare antique."

According to Mr Watt what is even rarer is for such an old instrument to leave the Norway.

"By Norwegian law any instrument over 100 years old is not supposed to leave the country," he said.

"However because this violin was so badly damaged they allowed it to come to me.

They are very keen to preserve their musical instruments."

RARE NOTE: Musician Ian Watts is restoring a rare, 308-year-old, eight string Norwegian violin. Greg Bray

Mr Watt said the instrument had been made from Norwegian spruce and needed a lot of work.

"There were a few cracks and worm holes in it," he said.

"I've had to remake the fingerboard and one of the pegs."

"The trickiest part is repairing the cracks because an old instrument often has more than one crack in it."

Mr Watts is a self-taught, classically trained guitarist who owns nearly 200 unique and rare musical instruments, but is a newcomer to restoring them.

"I haven't had any training," he said.

"And I wouldn't recommend it as an average DIY job.

"You have to do a hell of a lot of research before you even think about pulling things apart.

"The best thing to do is take your time and don't stress out."

"But I love how this one was made, seeing the craftsmanship which went into making it is fascinating.

"To restore a 308-year-old violin is incredible, it's a real honour."

"I've had some good compliments from people in Norway and America who are pleased at the progress so far.

"Borge has said he's so glad it's gone to a good home."

He said when the time comes, his collection of instruments would probably end up in a museum.

"But it would be nice to see them go on to someone who really appreciates them," Mr Watts said.