Manufacturing portfolio sparks Butcher's interest

Queensland State Premier, Annastacia Palaszczuk, visits Calliope State School, to meet with local members Glenn Butcher (Gladstone) and Darren Blackwood (Callide) to commit to the building of a new high school in the region, 21 November 2017. Matt Taylor GLA211117PREM

RECENTLY re-elected Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher says he's more than happy to take up a cabinet position with a second-term Palaszczuk Government, should the opportunity arise.

Mr Butcher has served as Assistant Minister for Transport and Infrastructure since February 10 this year, but a comprehensive victory in last Saturday's state election has seen the Gladstone member's stock rise.

The Labor incumbent had 64.85 per cent of the primary vote when officially declared as the winner of Gladstone by the Electoral Commission of Queensland on Thursday night.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher voted at Chanel College. Mike Richards GLA251117VOTES

Discussions surrounding cabinet positions in the re-elected Labor Government are expected to take place following the December 5 postal vote cut-off date.

Mr Butcher has his preferences should he receive a ministerial call-up, but says he would be content if the Premier retained the status quo.

"The Premier made an announcement during the election that there will be a new ministership for manufacturing,” he said.

"Obviously with my background of 21 years in the manufacturing industry I'd certainly show some interest there.

"(I have a) background with Queensland Rugby League and local rugby league here, so anything to do with sport or those type of things, (plus) my interest in horse racing, so there's plenty of options. "But as I said, I'm Assistant Minister for Transport and Infrastructure, so I'd be more than happy to continue on in those type of roles.

"I've thoroughly enjoyed my time doing that.

"I'm just happy to sit back and wait and whatever happens, happens.”