Manufacturers score $244k in grant funding

Glenn Butcher with Nick Barber (Mecha's Production Supervisor) Testing the New Equipment.

A Gladstone manufacturer has received a $243,605 grant as part of the $13.5 million Regional Manufacturing Hubs Grants program to adopt world-leading technology and processes.

Mecha – Engineered Mechanical Solutions has been awarded the funding to undertake a rapid reverse engineering project.

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher said this would allow multiple organisations within the region to collaborate and reverse engineer parts on a large scale.

“Mecha’s new advanced manufacturing equipment will include handheld and in-situ 3D Laser scanners, a 3D printer for prototyping, a holographic wall for design and display, and software to integrate and operate the equipment,” Mr Butcher said.

“Currently the process to procure parts from overseas and interstate is liable to disruptions.

“Through this new Rapid Reverse Engineering system Mecha will be able to manufacture plant and equipment spare right here in Central Queensland, retain local jobs and create new high-value roles.”

Glenn Butcher (right) with Mecha director Mat Canniffe inspecting the workshop.

Mecha CEO Matthew Canniffe said the grant has given the company the opportunity to leap into technological areas that were not thought possible in early 2020.

“Our concept for the 3D scanning, prototyping and local manufacture of parts has been endorsed by our clients and we appreciate and know that our clients and other stakeholders will benefit from the new technology,” Mr Canniffe said.

“We have managed to protect 42 jobs at Mecha through continuous improvement and create two new skilled jobs through the technology enabled by the grant.

“This technology will create many more jobs for locals when it becomes broadly adopted in the very near future.

“Gladstone will now become home for a technology that opens up opportunities for manufacturing and engineering alike in ways not previously possible.”

The $13.5 million Manufacturing Hubs Grant Program supports the regional manufacturing sector to implement and deliver world leading technologies, processes and practices. Financial assistance from $5000 up to $1 million is available to eligible businesses.

For more information visit www.qld.gov.au/manufacturinghubs