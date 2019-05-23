Manslaughter charges after alleged fatal hit-and-run
Police have charged a man with two counts of manslaughter and one count of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm after an alleged hit-and-run that killed two motorists in Brisbane on Saturday night.
A 37-year-old Burpengary man was today charged with two counts of manslaughter and one count of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm (excessive speed and fail to remain scene).
Emergency services rushed to the incident on Lutwyche Rd, Windsor just before midnight Sunday.
A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the seven-vehicle crash occurred when a black 2007 BMW X3 heading north on Lutwyche Rd allegedly crashed into a moped rider, who was riding north, just before midnight on May 18.
The BMW then allegedly veered into the southbound lanes and hit a Subaru sedan - killing the 23-year-old Acacia Ridge man driving - before the BMW also crashed into a Jeep.
The BMW then rolled until it came to a rest on its roof in the southbound lanes before two people allegedly fled from the BMW on foot.
A 24-year-old Aspley woman who was a passenger in the car was taken to Princess Alexandra hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while two other people sustained minor injuries in the crash.
The 37-year-old man charged will appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court today.