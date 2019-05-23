Menu
This subaru was hit by a black BMW in multi-vehicle car crash that left two people dead in Windsor late Saturday night. Picture: Ritam Chaterji
Crime

Manslaughter charges after alleged fatal hit-and-run

by Chris Clarke, Jodie Munro O’Brien
23rd May 2019 3:13 PM
Police have charged a man with two counts of manslaughter and one count of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm after an alleged hit-and-run that killed two motorists in Brisbane on Saturday night.

A 37-year-old Burpengary man was today charged with two counts of manslaughter and one count of dangerous driving causing grievous bodily harm (excessive speed and fail to remain scene).

Emergency services rushed to the incident on Lutwyche Rd, Windsor just before midnight Sunday.

The Black BMW involved in the crash. Picture: Ritam Chaterji
A Queensland Police spokeswoman said the seven-vehicle crash occurred when a black 2007 BMW X3 heading north on Lutwyche Rd allegedly crashed into a moped rider, who was riding north, just before midnight on May 18.

The BMW then allegedly veered into the southbound lanes and hit a Subaru sedan - killing the 23-year-old Acacia Ridge man driving - before the BMW also crashed into a Jeep.

The BMW then rolled until it came to a rest on its roof in the southbound lanes before two people allegedly fled from the BMW on foot.

Umberto Williams, 32, of East Brisbane, was killed in a horror crash. Picture: Ammie Casey
A 24-year-old Aspley woman who was a passenger in the car was taken to Princess Alexandra hospital with non-life threatening injuries, while two other people sustained minor injuries in the crash.

The 37-year-old man charged will appear in Brisbane Magistrates Court today.

brisbane fatal hit and run

