Man’s X-rated business a huge hit

An Australian man has built a successful side business selling his made-to-order penis drawings as surprise gifts.

For a nominal fee, Brisbane-based designer Brendan Pearce will craft either a stock-standard doodle of a doodle, a watercolour painting of a pecker or an intricate custom creation of a chopper.

The unique end result is then mailed to the recipient with a personal message from the sender, for any occasion from birthdays to house-warmings.

"Who doesn't like getting a little handcrafted gift? And it's nice to get mail these days that isn't a bill," Mr Pearce told news.com.au of his business Send Your Friend a Penis Drawing.

And it's all for a good cause, with the majority of proceeds going to the Prostate Cancer Foundation of Australia.

A simple black-and-white pen sketch will set you back $7.50 while a more detailed watercolour drawing comes at $10.

"The penises in those drawings are a random pose. I do an assortment of different looks."

Australian-themed drawings are a popular request.

Brendan hard at work drawing penises. Picture: Nelson Zambrano @oneclick_nz

‘That's not a penis … THIS is a penis.’

But the hottest sellers are custom creations where imagination is the only limit, and Mr Pearce has received some fairly unique requests.

"They can be themed in a certain way. I can make it look like the recipient, say if it's a friend with glasses and a moustache.

"I've been asked to do an Australian-themed one for someone who moved overseas. I've had superhero requests and cartoon characters."

Some of his favourites include a Miley Cyrus-inspired picture of a penis swinging on a wrecking ball, a koala clinging to a penis, and two Aussie sportsman - a cricketer and an AFL player.

Some people like a custom drawing modelled on the recipient.

The Miley Cyrus-inspired creation by Brendan Pearce.

People order them for all kinds of things - birthdays, anniversaries, Valentine's Day, even Mother's Day, Mr Pearce said.

"It's a little novelty thing but people seem to like making it a thoughtful gift," he said.

The whole idea came about a few years back via a team challenge set by Mr Pearce's boss at creative agency Orange Digital.

"We were given a stack of blank cards and tasked with adding the most value to them in a two-week period," he explained.

"It was kind of like a natural thing to draw a penis on it and sell it.

"Myself and two colleagues made a quick website and shared it around and got some amused interest. We kept it going - it felt like we were onto a good thing."

Since then, Mr Pearce has drawn almost 1000 penises in a variety of 'poses' and settings for delighted customers across Australia.

Needless to say, he's become quite good at capturing the, shall we say, personality of the male appendage.

"I've had a bit of practice over the years. It's a natural ability that many people have. Sometimes you have to use your personal strengths."

Mr Pearce does all of the drawing but runs the side hustle with a friend and co-worker, who manages the day-to-day tasks and promotional activities.

The pair occasionally road test new product ideas at markets in Brisbane, gauging public interest in book marks and Christmas cards.

Brendan has done almost 1000 penis drawings to date.

The business is also running a promotion this month - Knobtober - to raise additional funds for charity.

"We're not really keeping anything for ourselves. Anything left over goes to materials, website costs and stamps, or we use it for promo," Mr Pearce said. "We've given just over $4000 to charity."