A man in his 60s was flown to hospital after he was injured by machinery.
News

Man's thumb partially severed at sawmill

Elyse Wurm
by
23rd May 2019 7:43 AM | Updated: 10:28 AM

UPDATE 9am: A man's thumb was partially severed by machinery at the sawmill at Killarney yesterday.

Killarney Police Sergeant Brad Doyle said he wasn't aware of the circumstances surrounding the incident but it had caused the man's thumb to be partially cut off.

Paramedics were called to the sawmill on Willow St, Carramar Timbers, at 9.32am yesterday.

Sgt Doyle said a rescue helicopter was used to transport the Killarney man, aged in his 60s, to hospital.

"When the person is likely to need to specialist treatment they send the helicopter," he said.

The man was airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

Police are not conducting an investigation into the incident.

INITIAL 7.30am: A man in his 60s was flown to hospital after he suffered a serious hand injury from machinery at Killarney.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Services said paramedics were called to the scene on Willow St at 9.32am yesterday.

He was later airlifted to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

