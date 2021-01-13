Man’s ‘stupid act’ after 12 beers at party

A 27-year-old builder told police he knew he’d be over the limit when he was pulled over on December 20.

Ethan James Hudson pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to drink driving.

He was pulled over on Malpas St in Tannum Sands with two passengers in the car.

He said he’d had about 12 beers and a short of spirits at a Christmas party he’d attended.

Hudson said he knew he’d be over the limit and did a “stupid” thing.

He returned a reading of 0.126.

Self-represented, Hudson said the move was a “stupid act”.

He was fined $650 and disqualified from driving for five months.

A conviction was recorded.

