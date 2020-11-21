Man’s shopping spree with stolen credit card

A Gladstone man has pleaded guilty to fraud after using a stolen credit card to purchase items.

A GLADSTONE man went on a spending spree with a credit card stolen out of a parked car.

Between December 1 and 5 last year, a car parked at Moura Crescent was unlawfully entered and a wallet containing credit cards removed.

On December 3, between 9.50pm and 11pm, the card was used to make six purchases using paywave including $20 Telstra phone credit, $27.50 on various items at Night Owl, $216.40 on three visa gift cards and $75.99 on a carton of Bundaberg rum cans.

Branden John Hedley Prescott was picked up on December 11 but denied everything.

He was shown CCTV footage of him using the card and agreed it was him in the video, but did not make any admissions.

Prescott was placed on bail which he breached eleven times.

He was stopped on August 21 where he was found with 0.3g of a crystal substance he said he found at a pub but didn’t know what it was.

On him was also a clip-seal bag with 0.4g of a crystal substance and four clip-seal bags.

Prescott, 36, pleaded guilty to 26 charges in Gladstone Magistrates Court on November 20 including fraud, breach of bail, possessing dangerous drugs and receiving tainted property.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield told the court Prescott had served 91 days in pre-sentence custody which would be more than sufficient time.

Magistrate Bevan Manthey agreed any further penalty would be unjust.

He sentenced Prescott to the time already served and did not further punish him.

A conviction was recorded.

