Man’s shocking drink-driving history revealed

A Gladstone man with eight previous drink and drug-driving convictions has once again been convicted of the former offence.

Matthew Joseph Ellerton, 43, was stopped on Haddock Dr, Burua, on November 18 where he blew 0.090.

At the time he was on a probation order for a drug-driving offence.

Ellerton told police he was aware he was on a probationary licence and said he’d been drinking wine over a four-hour period.

Ellerton pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drink-driving.

The prosecution noted Ellerton had eight previous driving convictions.

Defence lawyer Lauren Townsend said the 43-year-old widower had gone “off the rails” when he lost his car sales job in 2017, his partner died in February last year and his dog died a month later and he was evicted from his home.

She said he suffered from anxiety and depression and was engaging in rehabilitation.

His probation order was breached and he was sentenced to fourth months’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, with a warning from Magistrate Mark Bucknall.

“You’re sailing very close to the wind Mr Ellerton into doing actual time,” he said.