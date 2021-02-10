Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Gladstone man pleaded guilty to another drink-driving offence.
A Gladstone man pleaded guilty to another drink-driving offence.
Crime

Man’s shocking drink-driving history revealed

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
10th Feb 2021 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A Gladstone man with eight previous drink and drug-driving convictions has once again been convicted of the former offence.

Matthew Joseph Ellerton, 43, was stopped on Haddock Dr, Burua, on November 18 where he blew 0.090.

At the time he was on a probation order for a drug-driving offence.

How to activate free Courier Mail subscription

AMAZING DEAL: $1 for 28 days for local news, great rewards

Ellerton told police he was aware he was on a probationary licence and said he’d been drinking wine over a four-hour period.

Ellerton pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drink-driving.

The prosecution noted Ellerton had eight previous driving convictions.

Defence lawyer Lauren Townsend said the 43-year-old widower had gone “off the rails” when he lost his car sales job in 2017, his partner died in February last year and his dog died a month later and he was evicted from his home.

She said he suffered from anxiety and depression and was engaging in rehabilitation.

His probation order was breached and he was sentenced to fourth months’ imprisonment, suspended for 12 months, with a warning from Magistrate Mark Bucknall.

“You’re sailing very close to the wind Mr Ellerton into doing actual time,” he said.

gladstonecourt gladstone drink driving gladstone magistates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Crackdown on driver behaviour outside primary school

        Premium Content Crackdown on driver behaviour outside primary school

        News “People blame the school saying there is not enough parking but there is enough parking, people are just lazy.”

        • 10th Feb 2021 2:00 PM
        CQ Uni’s Prof Nick Klomp appointed regional uni chairman

        Premium Content CQ Uni’s Prof Nick Klomp appointed regional uni chairman

        News Professor Klomp says this is a critical time for regional universities with...

        • 10th Feb 2021 2:00 PM
        Man, 20, dies after motorbike crash

        Premium Content Man, 20, dies after motorbike crash

        News Emergency services were called to Gladstone Mount Larcom Road just after...

        Toxic chemicals found near Callide power station

        Premium Content Toxic chemicals found near Callide power station

        News CS Energy released testing results this week and Banana Shire Council is testing...