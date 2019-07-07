Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man seriously injured in coal mine fall

by PATRICK BILLINGS
7th Jul 2019 11:05 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A worker has suffered back and pelvic injuries after falling about 20 metres at a coal mine in North Queensland.

The incident happened just before 8am at Glencore's Collinsville Coal Mine, about 80km west of Proserpine.

The man, aged in his 50s, suffered suspected back and pelvic injuries when he fell in the coal washery area.

He was taken to Collinsville Hospital before being transported to Townsville Hospital in a serious condition.

Glencore said the Mines Inspectorate has been notified.

"Our focus is on the care and welfare of our employee and we are putting in place support for the family and his work colleagues," the company said in a statement.

The accident comes a week after the death of Mackay father David Routledge, at the Middlemount Coal mine in Central Queensland.

It was the third mine related death in 2019.

More Stories

coal mine editors picks incident workplace incident

Top Stories

    GALLERY: Car enthusiasts unite for annual hot rod show

    premium_icon GALLERY: Car enthusiasts unite for annual hot rod show

    News Rainy and windy conditions didn't dampen spirits at this year's Run in the Sun.

    Young woman charged for stealing from Gladstone business

    premium_icon Young woman charged for stealing from Gladstone business

    Crime Police thank public for "good work” in finding alleged offender

    PHOTOS: Take a look inside Roseberry's new mobile service

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Take a look inside Roseberry's new mobile service

    News It's the van set to help tackle Gladstone's homeless problems.

    Gladstone Region Art gallery NAIDOC community activities

    premium_icon Gladstone Region Art gallery NAIDOC community activities

    News The artwork reflects the year's NAIDOC theme, 'Voice, Treaty, Truth'