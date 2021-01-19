Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man’s search for lost hunting dogs ends in court

Jacobbe Mcbride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
19th Jan 2021 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man illegally gained access to a Central Queensland wildlife reserve by cutting a wire fence while looking for his dogs, a court has heard.

Daniel Lloyd Grahame, 31, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to one count of wilful damage.

Grahame was self-represented and police prosecutor Merrilyn Hoskins read the facts of his case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

On October 23 last year, Grahame’s two dogs leapt from the back of his ute as he returned home from a fishing trip near the Byellee Wildlife Reserve.

They ran onto the reserve and Grahame, who pursued them in his car, made the decision to cut four wires in a fence to gain access.

He drove into the reserve, picked up his dogs and drove from the reserve without attempting reparations to the fence.

Police spoke with Grahame at a later date at his Clinton residence and issued him a notice to appear in court after he made admissions to cutting the fence.

When asked by Magistrate Manthey whether he had anything to say in regards to penalty, Grahame said he was unaware he ventured onto a wildlife reserve.

“I drove through looking for the dogs and didn’t realise I was on a wildlife reserve,” he said.

“I just cut the wires, drove my car through to pick up my dogs and got out of there, didn’t tie it up.”

Mr Manthey fined Grahame $400 and did not record a conviction.

gladstonecourt gladstone magistrates court gladstone wilful damage
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BRONZE BOYS: Gladstone basketballers do us proud

        Premium Content BRONZE BOYS: Gladstone basketballers do us proud

        Sport “Our goal at the start was to medal and we did that.”

        POOL SCARE: Female toddler taken to Gladstone Hospital

        Premium Content POOL SCARE: Female toddler taken to Gladstone Hospital

        News Paramedics were called to a report of a near drowning on Monday afternoon.

        Man steals karaoke singer’s wallet at nightclub

        Premium Content Man steals karaoke singer’s wallet at nightclub

        News Nait Anthony Jones has faced Gladstone Magistrates Court.

        Male tourist stung by jellyfish

        Premium Content Male tourist stung by jellyfish

        News Gladstone region paramedics were called to assist the patient on Monday morning.