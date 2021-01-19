Man’s search for lost hunting dogs ends in court

A man illegally gained access to a Central Queensland wildlife reserve by cutting a wire fence while looking for his dogs, a court has heard.

Daniel Lloyd Grahame, 31, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to one count of wilful damage.

Grahame was self-represented and police prosecutor Merrilyn Hoskins read the facts of his case to the court and Magistrate Bevan Manthey.

On October 23 last year, Grahame’s two dogs leapt from the back of his ute as he returned home from a fishing trip near the Byellee Wildlife Reserve.

They ran onto the reserve and Grahame, who pursued them in his car, made the decision to cut four wires in a fence to gain access.

He drove into the reserve, picked up his dogs and drove from the reserve without attempting reparations to the fence.

Police spoke with Grahame at a later date at his Clinton residence and issued him a notice to appear in court after he made admissions to cutting the fence.

When asked by Magistrate Manthey whether he had anything to say in regards to penalty, Grahame said he was unaware he ventured onto a wildlife reserve.

“I drove through looking for the dogs and didn’t realise I was on a wildlife reserve,” he said.

“I just cut the wires, drove my car through to pick up my dogs and got out of there, didn’t tie it up.”

Mr Manthey fined Grahame $400 and did not record a conviction.