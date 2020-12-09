Man’s plan to avoid being ripped off buying drugs

A Gladstone man said he kept scales with him to avoid being ripped off when buying drugs.

A 57-year-old Gladstone man told police he kept scales with him so he wasn’t ripped off while buying drugs.

The scales were found along with a glass bong when Steven Bruce Robinson was stopped on November 13.

Robinson pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on December 8 to possessing utensils and possessing property suspected of being acquired for a drug offence.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito told the court his client hadn’t been before the court since 1985.

He said Robinson was working in retail, however was stood down.

Robinson was fined $300 and spared a conviction.

