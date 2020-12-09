Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Gladstone man said he kept scales with him to avoid being ripped off when buying drugs.
A Gladstone man said he kept scales with him to avoid being ripped off when buying drugs.
Crime

Man’s plan to avoid being ripped off buying drugs

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
9th Dec 2020 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A 57-year-old Gladstone man told police he kept scales with him so he wasn’t ripped off while buying drugs.

The scales were found along with a glass bong when Steven Bruce Robinson was stopped on November 13.

Robinson pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on December 8 to possessing utensils and possessing property suspected of being acquired for a drug offence.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito told the court his client hadn’t been before the court since 1985.

He said Robinson was working in retail, however was stood down.

Robinson was fined $300 and spared a conviction.

Read more utensil possession cases:

Bid to hide bong from cops fails

Gladstone teen kept eBay knife ‘in case he was jumped’

Gladstone man surprised to see police at his door

gladstonecourt gladstone magistrates court gladstone utensil possession
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Port access via Blain Drive gets green light

        Premium Content Port access via Blain Drive gets green light

        News “What a terrible indictment that this important project hasn’t proceeded to date.”

        Cyclist, 60s, hit by truck in South Gladstone crash

        Premium Content Cyclist, 60s, hit by truck in South Gladstone crash

        Breaking The man was taken to hospital with an ankle injury.

        MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        Premium Content MORNING REWIND: Top stories you may have missed

        News The biggest headlines you may have missed yesterday, December 8.

        Gladstone’s 10 hottest criminals of 2020

        Premium Content Gladstone’s 10 hottest criminals of 2020

        News In a busy year for the Gladstone courts, here are the ten hottest offenders from...