COURT: Man's nightclub gamble fails to pay off

MASSIVE FINE: A young man has learned not to push the boundaries when it comes to Gladstone's Safe Night Precinct. Matt Taylor

SOMETIMES trying your luck just isn't the best idea.

Maclaine Andrew Anderson, 21, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court yesterday of contravening a police order banning him from the Gladstone Safe Night precinct.

The court was told Anderson was refused entry to the Reef Hotel on May 25 after his ID was scanned at the door.

Senior Constable Balan Selvadurai told the court Anderson had been convinced by his friend and brother to "try his luck" getting in, which magistrate Dennis Kinsella noted was "not very good advice".

Anderson also pleaded guilty to failing to stop for police while riding a motorcycle on Don Young Drive in October. He was unlicensed and the vehicle was uninsured and not registered to him at the time.

Mr Kinsella noted Anderson had a limited criminal history, but agreed with the prosecutor that his conduct showed a lack of regard for court orders, noting he was close to going to jail.

He fined him $6300 in total for four of the offences, plus $252 for driving uninsured.

He also disqualified Anderson from driving for two years.

A conviction was recorded.