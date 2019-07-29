Man's 'life made' after $1m Gold Lotto win

A Sunshine Coast man says he's going to buy a new house in the hinterland after winning $1 million in last week's Gold Lotto.

A SUNSHINE Coast man who spent a week oblivious to the fact he was a millionaire said discovering the news "made" his life.

The Queensland entry was the only division one winning entry nationally in Monday and Wednesday Gold Lotto draw 3888, drawn last week. The entry scored the guaranteed division one prize of $1 million.

When Golden Casket spoke to the winner this morning, he admitted hearing he had become a millionaire had "made" his life.

"Oh my god," he said. "I am glad I am sitting down. "I am the opposite of speechless. I want to scream right now.

"I found out yesterday at the newsagency. I checked my ticket and bingo, there it was.

"There were lots of people at the newsagency at the time, so I had to try to be as cool as possible. It was very difficult. I just wanted to jump up and down.

"Hearing it confirmed by you though, it's insane. Because now I know it's true.

"I was about to say you've made my day, but you've actually made my life.

"Your ads always say 'wouldn't it be nice', and I can confirm yes it is nice, it is much better than nice."

The winner admitted he had spent the night planning how he was going to enjoy his million-dollar windfall.

"I am going to buy a house in the hinterland," he shared.

"I will take some time off work too and travel around Australia.

"I think I might celebrate in a few weekends time and go camping too."

The million-dollar winning entry was purchased at Mountain Creek TSG on Karawatha Drive, Mountain Creek.

Owners Paul and Carlie Dicello said they were thrilled to know one of their customers had become a millionaire overnight.

"We're incredibly excited to have sold our very first division one winning entry," Mrs Dicello said.

"When we discovered the news we screamed and jumped around.

"We wish our winner the very best with their prize.

"Hopefully we make another one of our customers a division one winner soon."