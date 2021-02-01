Man’s hunt for birthday party lollies ends in court

A 50-year-old Gladstone man fronted the local Magistrates Court on Monday charged with one count of drug driving.

A 50-year-old Gladstone man fronted the local Magistrates Court on Monday charged with one count of drug driving.

A man’s hunt for lollies for his son ended in disaster when he was busted for drug-driving.

David Johnathon Strachan, 50, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to the offence.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of Strachan’s case to the court and Acting Magistrate John Milburn.

At 2.06pm on December 12, police patrolling Kirkwood Rd, Glen Eden, intercepted Strachan for a breath and saliva test.

The saliva test returned a positive result for a relevant drug.

When questioned by police regarding his drug use, Strachan admitted to smoking cannabis recently.

He said he was driving to buy lollies for his son’s birthday party.

Mr Milburn took into consideration Strachan’s early plea of guilty and his limited relevant history over the past five years.

Strachan was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

More Gladstone Magistrates Court stories:

- Man’s thirst for more drinks lands him in court

- Man blows nearly three times over limit

- ‘Talk English you b****’: Woman’s foul-mouthed racial rant