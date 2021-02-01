Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A 50-year-old Gladstone man fronted the local Magistrates Court on Monday charged with one count of drug driving.
A 50-year-old Gladstone man fronted the local Magistrates Court on Monday charged with one count of drug driving.
News

Man’s hunt for birthday party lollies ends in court

Jacobbe McBride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
1st Feb 2021 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A man’s hunt for lollies for his son ended in disaster when he was busted for drug-driving.

David Johnathon Strachan, 50, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to the offence.

Police prosecutor Carl Spargo read the facts of Strachan’s case to the court and Acting Magistrate John Milburn.

At 2.06pm on December 12, police patrolling Kirkwood Rd, Glen Eden, intercepted Strachan for a breath and saliva test.

The saliva test returned a positive result for a relevant drug.

When questioned by police regarding his drug use, Strachan admitted to smoking cannabis recently.

He said he was driving to buy lollies for his son’s birthday party.

Mr Milburn took into consideration Strachan’s early plea of guilty and his limited relevant history over the past five years.

Strachan was fined $350 and disqualified from driving for one month.

More Gladstone Magistrates Court stories:

- Man’s thirst for more drinks lands him in court

- Man blows nearly three times over limit

- ‘Talk English you b****’: Woman’s foul-mouthed racial rant

gladstonecourt gladstonecourt drug driving gladstone drug driving
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police call on public for help in search for stolen Pajero

        Premium Content Police call on public for help in search for stolen Pajero

        Crime “If the offenders are seen with the vehicle ring triple-0 immediately.”

        RACQ Capricorn Rescue reveals exciting new partnership

        Premium Content RACQ Capricorn Rescue reveals exciting new partnership

        News The sponsorship ensures the service can continue to provide a dedicated aerial...

        REVEALED: Gladstone’s best cafe no stranger to awards

        Premium Content REVEALED: Gladstone’s best cafe no stranger to awards

        News A Goondoon St cafe has won the best cafe in Gladstone.