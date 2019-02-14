Man's huge fine for Bruce Highway tailgating

A MAN has been fined in court for tailgating several trucks on the Bruce Highway after the road was reopened following a fatal crash.

Ajithkumar Vijendrakumar pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to one count of driving a motor vehicle over the middle alcohol limit while on a provisional licence and keeping a safe distance behind vehicles.

The Sri Lankan man was driving on the Bruce Highway at Miriam Vale on December 29 when he was pulled over by police.

The court was told the road had just re-opened after a fatal crash earlier that day.

The Observer reported a 20-year-old man died after a sedan and a small truck towing a caravan crashed head-on 38km south of the township about 11.10am.

Traffic banked as the road was closed for most of the day and afternoon.

When the road reopened about 7pm, Vijendrakumar was reported to be tailgating several trucks in the area.

When police pulled over Vijendrakumar's Toyota they could smell liquor and noticed the 31-year-old's eyes were red.

Vijendrakumar returned a blood alcohol reading of .137%.

He was not represented by a lawyer in court.

Vijendrakumar told Magistrate Dennis Kinsella he worked at a meat factory and upon losing his licence would require friends to drive him around.

The court was told the man had been in Australia since 2011.

"You put yourself in a position of peril, not to mention other road users,” Mr Kinsella said.

Mr Kinsella imposed a $1400 fine and disqualified Vijendrakumar from holding a licence for six months.

A conviction was recorded.