Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Man’s horror find in plane food

by Kara Godfrey
13th Jun 2019 1:39 PM

A passenger "nearly threw up" after finding mould in his hummus snack pot, which he bought during his flight.

Jamie Lunde was travelling with United Airlines when he made the horrifying discovery inside the pot - after he had already had a few bites.

He wrote on Instagram: "I purchased this Tapas box last night on United flight 1613.

"I started eating it before I completely removed the foil on top.

"Almost threw up when I saw the mould!"

Despite it being a disgusting thing to find, the crew failed to take it away.

He added: "When I brought it to their attention they took my card to refund me, did not take away the mouldy hummus and find out today they charged me twice!"

In the picture, the dip can be seen with a layer of mould underneath the foil lid, just next to where Jamie had already eaten some of it.

The hummus was included in the tapas snack box, which costs $14 and includes almonds, bread sticks, bruschetta, dark chocolate, crackers, olives and the dip.

Instagram users were just as shocked about the disgustingly out-of-date food.

One wrote: "Flying is a joke these days."

Another remarked: "Disgusting."

The passenger was on-board a United Airlines flight when he found the mould in his snack. Picture: Julio Cortez, File.
The passenger was on-board a United Airlines flight when he found the mould in his snack. Picture: Julio Cortez, File.

One person suggested the airline should do something: "That is terrible!!! #unitedairlines fix this!"

United Airlines has not yet commented on the social media post.

Sadly, it isn't the first time a passenger was served mouldy food on a flight.

A British Airways passenger was bedridden with food poisoning after eating a salad that had touched a mouldy meal.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission

More Stories

editors picks plane food travel

Top Stories

    Flightless bird takes off in Agnes Water

    premium_icon Flightless bird takes off in Agnes Water

    Offbeat An interesting visitor was spotted roaming the town centre

    SEXY AND WE KNOW IT: Gladstone makes national list

    premium_icon SEXY AND WE KNOW IT: Gladstone makes national list

    Offbeat Find out where Gladstone ranks in a recent survey

    READY TO ROAR: Soccer tickets selling fast

    premium_icon READY TO ROAR: Soccer tickets selling fast

    News Tickets went on sale today for Brisbane Roar's match in Gladstone.

    • 13th Jun 2019 1:28 PM
    Suspected gas smell off Hanson Road

    Suspected gas smell off Hanson Road

    News Crews are currently on the way to the scene