A Gladstone man made a foolish decision after downing a bottle of vodka.
A Gladstone man made a foolish decision after downing a bottle of vodka.
Man’s ‘foolish’ decision after downing a bottle of vodka

liana walker
, liana.walker@news.com.au
16th Dec 2020 2:00 PM
A GLADSTONE man made a “foolish” decision which has had a significant impact after downing 700ml of vodka.

On November 29, Jack David Salter was stopped riding a peewee motorcycle on Sun Valley Rd in Kin Kora.

Salter had another person between him and the handles, neither were wearing a helmet and the bike was not registered or insured.

Being a children’s bike, the vehicle didn’t have the proper lights fitted for the road at night.

Salter returned a blood alcohol concentration of 0.158.

He told police he had drunk a 700ml bottle of vodka before he was intercepted.

Defence lawyer Joshua Gibson told the court he had been drinking socially at a friend’s house when he decided to ride the bike.

Mr Gibson asked the court to consider as it was a children’s bike it had a limit of 15km per hour which didn’t impose a major threat to safety.

The 27-year-old mechanical supervisor pleaded guilty to the charges in Gladstone Magistrates Court on December 14.

He received a total fine of $1000 and was disqualified from driving for six months.

