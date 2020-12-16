Man’s ‘foolish’ decision after downing a bottle of vodka
A GLADSTONE man made a “foolish” decision which has had a significant impact after downing 700ml of vodka.
On November 29, Jack David Salter was stopped riding a peewee motorcycle on Sun Valley Rd in Kin Kora.
Salter had another person between him and the handles, neither were wearing a helmet and the bike was not registered or insured.
Being a children’s bike, the vehicle didn’t have the proper lights fitted for the road at night.
Salter returned a blood alcohol concentration of 0.158.
He told police he had drunk a 700ml bottle of vodka before he was intercepted.
Defence lawyer Joshua Gibson told the court he had been drinking socially at a friend’s house when he decided to ride the bike.
Mr Gibson asked the court to consider as it was a children’s bike it had a limit of 15km per hour which didn’t impose a major threat to safety.
The 27-year-old mechanical supervisor pleaded guilty to the charges in Gladstone Magistrates Court on December 14.
He received a total fine of $1000 and was disqualified from driving for six months.
