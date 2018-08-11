Man's five year labour of love to set sail

GOOD AS NEW: Murray Chapman will find out today if his five-year boat project will stand the water test.

GOOD AS NEW: Murray Chapman will find out today if his five-year boat project will stand the water test. Vicki Wood

IT'S TAKEN him five years but this morning Tannum Sands resident Murray Chapman will baptise his refurbished cruiser Kaos II.

When he bought the boat it was "a bit of a wreck" and he wasn't sure he'd made a good decision.

"I bought it out of the marina. I went past it half a dozen times and thought there's no way anyone would buy this," Murray said.

Unfortunately three months later I bought it.

Murray Chapman had to get the boat lifted out of his backyard before he could launch it. Contributed

The 28-foot Roberts longboat needed rewiring and a total refurbishment.

Murray had never tackled a project of this scale before.

"I'd tinkered but nothing like this," he said.

"I didn't realise I was in for the long haul but you start digging and you have to keep going."

As well as putting about a kilometre of new wiring into the boat, Murray strengthened the hull and cabin, changed the window locations, modified the back deck by adding running stabilisers and gave the exhaust system and motor an overhaul.

He also gave it a clean lick of paint but said the most important feature was comfort.

"It's got five bunks and I put a little freezer in so I can have a Cornetto," Murray said.

He plans to use Kaos II as a fishing boat and will take his wife Felicity out on the first trip from Tannum.

Murray figures after five years of having the boat in the backyard she needs some appeasing.

He said he had a whole crate of champagne to christen the vessel this morning, plus a case of rum, just in case.

"Hopefully it stays on the water," Murray said.

"There's a few people running a bit of a racket at work to see what the odds are it sinks."

Julia Bartrim