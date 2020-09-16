Menu
Full list of everyone scheduled to appear in Bowen Magistrates Court today. Photo: File
Crime

Man’s ‘drunken rant’ puts him in court

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
16th Sep 2020 4:00 PM
A GLADSTONE man who yelled abuse through his neighbourhood while intoxicated was mourning 12 years since he last saw his daughter.

Aaron Joel Sanyasi, 41, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to public nuisance.

On August 17, at 7.30pm, police were called to a New Auckland address with reports of an intoxicated man who was yelling abuse in the area.

Sanyasi was also throwing items from his balcony down his driveway, with a barbell hitting a neighbour’s fence.

Police observed empty bottles on the ground.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield told the court the offending occurred around the anniversary of the last time Sanyasi saw his daughter.

She said he was drinking heavily and he was out of line.

“He has no recollection whatsoever of the incident,” Ms Ditchfield said.

She described the event as a “drunken rant” where he was throwing his own property.

Sanyasi was fined $800 and a conviction was recorded.

