Man's disturbing threats to children over Facebook

A GLADSTONE man charged with abducting a child and threatening to kill and rape another has been released into the community. Georja Ryan

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, spent 428 days behind bars for a string of child indecent treatment, abduction and drug possession offences committed between October 2, 2017 and January 8, 2018.

On Friday the man, aged 25, was released from jail after being sentenced to three years, six months suspended for five years plus three years probation. The suspension came into effect immediately because of his 428 days in jail.

The sentencing came after he pleaded guilty to two counts of the indecent treatment of a child, abduction of a child, five breaches of bail, two counts of possession of a knife in a public place and one count of supplying dangerous drugs.

The court was told the man was intellectually impaired but fit to be sentenced in the District Court at Gladstone.

Crown prosecutor Jacqueline Ball said his offending began over Facebook Messenger.

A series of violent and sickening messages he sent to the 14-year-old victim on October 2 were read in court.

In them he threatened to kidnap, expose, rape and kill the girl if she didn't send him nude photographs.

The man later told police his phone had been hacked.

Judge Michael Burnett said the messages were "troubling” and provided an insight into the man's way of thinking.

Two weeks later he was in contact with a 12-year-old girl.

The pair had been messaging, the man posing as a 20-year-old and the girl as 16.

She told him she wanted to run away and he offered to go to Bundaberg to collect her.

Once she was in the car he became aware of her age.

The court was told he performed a sexual act with her in the back of the car.

The court was told family of the girl contacted police who found her at his Gladstone home. He told police he knew she was 12 and admitted to the sexual act.

Judge Burnett said although both parties lied about their age, it was evident he knew the offending was inappropriate, given he lied about his age.

Ms Ball said his offending was concerning due to the sexual nature of his crimes against children.

"He poses a risk to children in the community,” Ms Ball said.

Defence barrister Maree Willey said her client's mental impairment affected him in everyday tasks such as shopping or using public transport.

She said the man also had a dysfunctional upbringing.

Judge Burnett agreed with Ms Willey's submission that parole would set the man up to fail, in that he would struggle to comply with its conditions.

"Your behaviour, frankly, does alarm me,” Judge Burnett told him.

He ordered the man to serve a third (14 months) and took into account the time he had already spent behind bars.

The jail term was suspended for five years. His three years on probation was subject to psychiatric treatment.