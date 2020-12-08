Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Man’s desire for post-lockdown relief proves costly

Jacobbe Mcbride
, jacobbe.mcbride@news.com.au
8th Dec 2020 12:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A MAN who took the punt to drive while intoxicated, looking for some post-lockdown relief, faced court on Monday.

Rodney Colin Hill, 57, pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court to drink-driving.

READ MORE: Father’s heartbreak over driving suspension

READ MORE: Mother sobbed after .278 drink-driving punishment

The court heard that on October 17 at 5.15pm, police flagged down Hill on Roe St, Miriam Vale, for a random breath test.

Officers detected the smell of liquor and observed Hill’s glassy eyes.

Hill, a rigger, returned a positive reading of 0.078.

READ MORE: Man stole scooter from hospital patient

READ MORE: Adelaide border opening to be decided today

Duty lawyer Bianca Wieland said Hill drove to Miriam Vale to visit a friend as soon as he was allowed to following the relaxation of COVID-19 safety restrictions.

“He didn’t think he was over the limit, he felt tired but not intoxicated at all,” Ms Wieland said.

“My client is remorseful for his actions.”

Magistrate Bevan Manthey fined Hill $700 and disqualified him from driving for one month.

crime gladstonecourt gladstone court gladstonecourt drink driving gladstone magistrates court
Gladstone Observer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Ethical Standards Command to probe alleged Butcher assault

        Premium Content Ethical Standards Command to probe alleged Butcher assault

        News The complaint to the Crime and Corruption Commission was passed to the QPS Ethical Standards Command.

        Roads closed on eighth day of Boyne Valley blaze

        Premium Content Roads closed on eighth day of Boyne Valley blaze

        News Police have closed Blackmans Gap Road due to the fire spreading.

        Father’s heartbreak over driving suspension

        Premium Content Father’s heartbreak over driving suspension

        News Nathan Jay McLellan will struggle to see his daughter at Christmas.

        Alcoholic punch lands woman in court

        Premium Content Alcoholic punch lands woman in court

        News Venina Paeroa Mitchell said she didn’t know the party beverage was alcoholic.