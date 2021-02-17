Man’s car breaks down days after he’s caught drug driving

A Gladstone man has lost his licence for a year after he was caught drug driving.

A Gladstone man caught drug driving had his car break down days later, a blessing in disguise after he lost his licence in court.

Jayden Brian Woodward pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Tuesday to drug driving and possession of a knife.

He was intercepted on Bundarra St in Nambour where he tested positive for meth in his system.

The court was told Woodward had major and minor driving offences within the past five years.

Defence lawyer Cassandra Ditchfield said the drugs were detected days after he had used them and he was not affected at the time.

“He was actually coming home from work,” Ms Ditchfield said.

She said the knife police located on January 2 this year was found in his belt and he’d forgotten he’d had it.

She said her client was a concreter looking for work.

Woodward was fined $800 and disqualified from driving for 12 months.

He was warned to get rid of his car and not be tempted to drive.

“It actually broke down three days after I got caught,” Woodward said.