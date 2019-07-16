Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man’s body left three hours before found

16th Jul 2019 1:46 PM

NSW Police are seeking witnesses after a man was found dead on the Pacific Highway, near Kempsey, on the Mid North Coast.

About 11.55pm on Monday, police were called after the body of a man, believed to be aged about 30, was found in the breakdown lane of the Pacific Highway at Barraganyatti, north of Kempsey.

Inquiries suggest the man was struck by a northbound vehicle, possibly a truck, which failed to stop after the incident.

It is unknown when the man was struck, however it may have been up to three hours before his body was discovered.

A crime scene has been established at the location.

One northbound is closed whilst the scene is examined.

Mid North Coast Crash Investigation Unit are attending the scene.

Police are appealing for any witnesses, or anyone with dashcam vision that may assist the investigation, to come forward.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

More Stories

barraganyatti crash fatality kempsey

Top Stories

    BREAKING: Two cars collide near Gladstone CBD

    premium_icon BREAKING: Two cars collide near Gladstone CBD

    Breaking A CAR has crashed into a pole outside an Auckland St business, after it's believed it was hit by another car.

    WICET's hopes of $130m pay day dashed by supreme court

    premium_icon WICET's hopes of $130m pay day dashed by supreme court

    Business Judge dashes WICET's case for $130m payout from New Hope

    Time's ticking to have your say on fishing reform

    premium_icon Time's ticking to have your say on fishing reform

    News Find out how you can participate in survey

    FREE CUPCAKES: Coles celebrates new look

    premium_icon FREE CUPCAKES: Coles celebrates new look

    Business Find out how you can score a cupcake during the relaunch ceremony