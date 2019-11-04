Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Man's body found in search for missing woman Ruth Ridley

4th Nov 2019 1:05 PM

A man's body has been found in a car near the NSW-Victoria border as police continue to search for missing woman Ruth Ridley.

Police believe Mrs Ridley, 58, travelled from her home in Port Macquarie to Tumbarumba on October 18 in a dark blue Mitsubishi Pajero.

On Monday, NSW Police said the Pajero was found on October 29 in Shelley in Victoria, with the body of 61-year-old Gary Ridley inside.

He is Mrs Ridley's former husband.

She was reported missing on October 30.

More Stories

dead gary ridley missing ruth ridley

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        WALK TO REMEMBER: old cemetery invites public for night tour

        premium_icon WALK TO REMEMBER: old cemetery invites public for night tour

        News IT MIGHT be the season for spooky stories about ghouls and ghosts but the Genealogical Society Gladstone wants to use this time for a history lesson.

        Woman released from jail after cop assault

        premium_icon Woman released from jail after cop assault

        News A GLADSTONE woman wants to “go back to being a good person” after she assaulted a...

        IN COURT: 47 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        premium_icon IN COURT: 47 people listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News EACH day, a number of people appear in Gladstone court on a range of different...

        Open day is chance to try a new culture

        premium_icon Open day is chance to try a new culture

        News The open day will provide people with the opportunity to learn about the faith...