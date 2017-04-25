28°
BREAKING: Second body found after tragic fishing accident

Ashley Clark
| 25th Apr 2017 7:38 AM Updated: 11:52 AM
A boat has been pulled out of the water at Baffle Creek. Photo: Tracy Olive
A boat has been pulled out of the water at Baffle Creek. Photo: Tracy Olive Contributed

What we know:

  •  AN 89-year-old-man's body has been found floating in Baffle Creek
  •  A 90-year-old-woman has been found deceased at Rules Beach
  • The pair were reportedly fishing yesterday when the man's body was discovered at about 4.40pm

 

UPDATE: 11.15AM: A MISSING woman has been located deceased on Rules Beach, north of Baffle Creek.

Bundaberg police inspector Pat Swindells fronted media this morning and said search efforts from the SES had uncovered the body of the missing 90-year-old-woman.

(Video: 7 News Wide Bay)

The discovery comes after an 89-year-old man's body was found floating in the creek yesterday afternoon.

It is believed the pair went fishing together at 5.30am.

"At this stage all we know is that they are a male and female in their 90s from Bundaberg," he said.

"The woman has been washed out with the tide out of Baffle Creek and washed up onto the beach north of Baffle Creek.

"At the moment we have a rescue helicopter waiting with her until police arrive."

Insp Swindells said once police had recovered the body, investigations would begin to assertain exactly what happened.

"We are working closely with the Maritime Safety and Water Police," he said.

Insp Swindells said at this stage investigations indicated there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the deaths.

"How the male came to be in the water is yet to be determined," he said.

"It is extremely sad and distressing, they have gone out fishing for the day and it has ended in tragedy."

 

Tracy Olive took this photo of SES and police conducting a search for a missing woman after a man's body was found floating in Baffle Creek. Photo Contributed
Tracy Olive took this photo of SES and police conducting a search for a missing woman after a man's body was found floating in Baffle Creek. Photo Contributed Contributed




UPDATE 8AM: A witness at the scene at Baffle Creek said the area was filled with people searching for a missing woman.

Tracy Olive said she arrived to her home, which sits just near the Winfield boat ramp, at about 6.30pm last night to find out that a man's body had been found in the river earlier that afternoon.

"The forensic police followed us in and the SES must have been out searching for the woman until about midnight last night," she said.

"A helicopter was also flying backwards and forwards."

Ms Olive said the search would continue today.

"There are about 20 boat trailers here now, three SES boats on the water and police and emergency services," she said.

"People are everywhere."

Minimum temperatures lowered to about 16 degrees last night as search efforts took place.

More to come.

 

EARLIER: THE body of an 89-year-old man has been found floating in Baffle Creek, north of Bundaberg, and aerial and land searches are being conducted for a 90-year-old woman who was reportedly fishing with the man.

Initial reports suggest the pair used the Winfield boat ramp at about 5.30am to access the creek for a fishing trip and police have set up a command post there.

At 4.40pm yesterday, a fisherman located the body of a man in the creek, however the woman and boat were not found.

 

The boat ramp at Winfield where the pair is believed to have launched their tinny.
The boat ramp at Winfield where the pair is believed to have launched their tinny.

Police enlisted the help of a helicopter and  found a chair, believed to be from the missing vessel, in the water.

At about 7am this morning, a boat was located upturned in the creek with the search continuing for the missing woman.

Additional resources involved in the search include SES members, VMR and police officers from Rosedale and Bundaberg.

Acting Inspector Pat Swindells asked anyone who lives in the area to check around the waterway and anyone with any information is urged to contact Crimestoppers 1800 333 000.

The area where the pair left to go fishing.
The area where the pair left to go fishing.
