A crime scene has been set up following the discovery of a body on Casuarina Beach.
News

Man’s body discovered at beach

by Erin Lyons
13th Feb 2021 11:19 AM

A popular beach in Darwin was closed to the public for several hours after a man's body was found.

A man walking his dog made the grim discovery about 7am at Casuarina Beach, near Darwin Surf Life Saving Club, before alerting authorities.

The man is yet to be identified but has been described as Aboriginal and in his mid to late 30s.

A dog walker found the body. Picture: Glenn Campbell
Detective Acting Senior Sergeant Sonia Kennon said it was not yet known how long the man's body had been there.

A crime scene has been set up.

There's no indication of how the man died but it is not believed to be suspicious.

"We are continuing to call for witnesses to come forward," Senior Sergeant Kennon said.

The beach reopened to the public just before 3pm.

