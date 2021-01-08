Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A man is alleged to have sent sexually explicit messages to an online user he believed was a 14-year-old girl, unaware that police were monitoring his movements.
A man is alleged to have sent sexually explicit messages to an online user he believed was a 14-year-old girl, unaware that police were monitoring his movements.
Crime

Man’s alleged vile messages to ‘child’

Blake Antrobus
by and Blake Antrobus
8th Jan 2021 1:15 PM

A Ryde man has been charged with attempted online grooming after allegedly sending vile sexual messages to someone he believed was a young girl.

Detectives from the NSW Child Abuse and Sex Crime Squad's Child Exploitation Internet Unit (CEIU) began engaging online with a man from Sydney's northwest in November last year.

Police allege the man believed he was speaking with a 14-year-old girl and began detailing explicit sexual acts he wished to perform on her.

The investigation culminated in the man, 47, being arrested at his Ryde home at 8.40am on Thursday.

Detectives seized a laptop, mobile phone and electronic storage devices, which will undergo further examination.

The man was charged with using a carriage service to groom a person under 16 years for sexual activity.

He was refused bail following a brief appearance at Parramatta Local Court on Friday.

Originally published as Man's alleged vile messages to 'child'

child abuse crime violence

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man extradited to WA after causing nuisance at Gladstone

        Premium Content Man extradited to WA after causing nuisance at Gladstone

        Crime Adam Joseph Williams faces more charges in Perth after being a menace on New Year’s Day.

        Father busted over the limit with learner son at wheel

        Premium Content Father busted over the limit with learner son at wheel

        News Joven Santiago was a passenger as his learner son drove.

        • 8th Jan 2021 12:01 PM
        ‘Pain meds and VB’: Drink-driver’s dangerous cocktail

        Premium Content ‘Pain meds and VB’: Drink-driver’s dangerous cocktail

        News Joseph Robert Staehr faced a Gladstone court today.

        • 8th Jan 2021 12:00 PM
        REVEALED: Where in CQ had the cheapest fuel in 2020?

        Premium Content REVEALED: Where in CQ had the cheapest fuel in 2020?

        Motoring Data released from RACQ this week revealed which regional towns had the cheapest...