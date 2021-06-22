Menu
Login
GENERICS
GENERICS
News

Man’s alleged sick act in Sydney store

by Anton Nilsson
22nd Jun 2021 9:35 AM | Updated: 10:00 AM

A man from Sydney’s eastern suburbs has been charged with sexually touching a child.

The 58-year-old Dover Heights man allegedly touched a five-year-old girl in a store in Bondi on June 4, police said.

Police were called to the store following the alleged incident and arrested the man there at around 3.45pm.

The man was taken to Waverley police station and charged with 11 counts of intentionally sexually touching a child under 10 years.

He appeared at Parramatta Bail Court the following day and was refused bail and was due for another court appearance at Central Local Court on Tuesday.

The man was arrested by detectives from the child abuse and sex crimes squad, which is made up of specialists trained to investigate allegations of sexual assault and other crimes.

Originally published as Man’s alleged sick act in Sydney store

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Flashback: Gladstone’s history in major collection auctioned

        Premium Content Flashback: Gladstone’s history in major collection auctioned

        News Central Queensland venues have united to raise money for men’s health.

        Changes to deliver you a better way to read your news

        Changes to deliver you a better way to read your news

        News You have no doubt seen there are changes coming to your local website. Here’s why...

        Woman, child involved in South Gladstone vehicle rollover

        Premium Content Woman, child involved in South Gladstone vehicle rollover

        News The southbound lane on a busy Gladstone road remains blocked after a vehicle...

        CQ venues band together to support men’s health

        Premium Content CQ venues band together to support men’s health

        News “The support of these venues and the Central Queensland community helps us to...