Bennett Russell Maynard-Brown appeared in the Adelaide Magistrates Court after being charged with possessing extremist material. Picture: Kelly Barnes / NCA NewsWire
News

Man’s ‘accidental’ massacre video download

by Emily Cosenza
15th Jun 2021 1:33 PM | Updated: 1:54 PM

A man charged with possessing extremist material claimed to have downloaded a video of the Christchurch massacre by mistake.

Bennett Russell Maynard-Brown, 32, appeared in the Adelaide Magistrates Court on Tuesday for the first time over his extremist charge.

The Glenelg East resident allegedly committed the offence on February 16 this year at a Gilles Plains address.

During his brief hearing, his lawyer asked for an adjournment and he was granted bail.

Mr Maynard-Brown denied being an extremist when questioned by reporters outside of court.

Bennett Russell Maynard-Brown was questioned by reporters as he left the Adelaide Magistrates Court. Picture: Kelly Barnes / NCA NewsWire
He said he downloaded a video of the Christchurch massacres, which was “very wrong of me to have”.

“It was a mistake. I didn’t even realise I had it,” Mr Maynard-Brown said as he left the building.

“It was downloaded off of Facebook by accident.”

The accused denied supporting extremist views and claimed to have changed his religion to become Muslim.

“I converted in October last year, so I’m Muslim, so the complete opposite to the monster in that video.

“It’s a complete misunderstanding.”

Mr Maynard-Brown is due to reappear in August.

Originally published as Man’s ‘accidental’ massacre video download

