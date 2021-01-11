A man who allegedly smashed a McDonald's cash register to the ground after being asked to wear a mask has been slammed for his "appalling" behaviour.

Police are searching for the man, who was caught on video allegedly pushing at equipment inside the fast food restaurant in the western Sydney suburb of Kellyville Ridge.

The incident happened after the man "refused to put on a mask" and was asked to leave, a police spokesperson said.

Asked about the incident, NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard said the behaviour was "appalling".

"It is absolutely appalling what I saw in that TV footage," Mr Hazzard told reporters.

"Somebody who has crawled out from somewhere and to start abusing staff needs of the full force of the law thrown at them. I'm confident the police will do that."

A man who allegedly smashed a McDonald’s cash register to the ground after being asked to wear a mask has been slammed for his ‘appalling’ behaviour. Picture: Hills Police Area Command via NCA NewsWire

The incident happened at 8pm on Saturday at the McDonald's on Windsor Road.

Footage from inside the burger store shows the man speaking to a female staffer, looking exasperated and making hand gestures as if arguing a point.

Although the video lacks sound, police were told the McDonald's clerk was asking the man to put on a face mask before the man became "aggressive".

The mustachioed man is seen in the video using both hands to push an order screen and an EFTPOS machine to the ground before heading out the door.

As of Monday afternoon, no arrests had been made and the investigation was ongoing.

Originally published as Man's 'absolutely appalling' act at Macca's