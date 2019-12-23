Man’s $400 fine for seemingly innocent Goondoon St act

A MAN who decided to sleep in his parked van on Goondoon St after a night out on the booze has been banned from driving for one month.

Daniel Eduardo Fernandes Barbosa pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Monday to one count of being in charge on a motor vehicle while over the general alcohol limit.

The Brazilian national was charged after police found him snoozing in his van on December 8 about 4.25am in Gladstone’s CBD.

The vehicle was running with Barbosa’s keys in the ignition.

The court was told police required him to provide a sample of his breath and he returned a reading of .088 per cent.

Defence lawyer Jun Pepito said Barbosa, an engineer and project manager, was in town for work.

Mr Pepito said his client and colleagues decided to go out for dinner and one thing led to another; the group attended several pubs across the region.

Mr Pepito said Barbosa decided to sleep in his vehicle, and only had the car turned on for airconditioning.

“He was not aware of the law, he thought it was okay to sleep in the vehicle,” Mr Pepito said.

Mr Pepito said Barbosa could have walked home, given his van was parked just 10 minutes from his accommodation.

Magistrate Dennis Kinsella fined Barbosa $400 and disqualified him from driving for one month. A conviction was not recorded.