Manly young gun could be Blues bolter

Most kids these days are glued to their iPhones or the latest gaming console, but not Manly young gun Josh Schuster whose unique ball-playing skills have rocketed him into Origin contention just weeks after his 20th birthday.

The Blues’ back-row stocks have taken a huge hit with injuries and suspensions wreaking havoc ahead of Sunday’s squad announcement for the series opener in Melbourne, opening the door for a couple of bolters to potentially earn a shock call-up into Brad Fittler’s side.

Sea Eagles great Mark Carroll picked Schuster in his 17 on NRL360 last week, much to the young gun’s disbelief.

“I saw it and I thought it was a meme,” he said after Manly’s eye-catching win over the Eels.

“It’s obviously a good feeling to see my name come up there, but I’ve got a lot of improvement to do and lots of hard work to do.

“I actually saw him (Fittler) in the carpark when I parked (before the game). He goes ‘good luck mate. Make sure you go hard’.”

Schuster took the advice on-board and produced his finest performance in first grade on an emotional afternoon in which he paid tribute to Immortal Bob Fulton, who helped poach him from the Eels.

The youngster was best on ground but sensationally received no Dally M votes even though it was his willingness to dig deep into the line that created the space for Tom Trbojevic to run riot.

The courage to run into the defence and then play so late out the back is what makes the great ball players so good, and it’s nothing new for Schuster, who has honed his craft from the moment he was old enough to hold a Steeden.

“Ever since I was a young kid, I grew up with the football. I used to sleep with it every day,” he said.

“I loved being around the football and I’d go to the park in front of my house to practise those no-look passes to a pole. It’s obviously paying off, which is very good.

“If you dig in the line then you create opportunities for Turbo out the back, and he always ices those moments. Whatever’s best for the team, then I’ll definitely do it.

“I know Tom is there. I’ve just got to dig in the line and he’ll be there.”

Peter Peters has revealed a touching text message sent by @SeaEagles young gun Josh Schuster before starring in a tribute win for Bob Fultonhttps://t.co/9bijBmAmoipic.twitter.com/SBzF6Hxro3 — Fox League (@FOXNRL) May 23, 2021

There’s one man who isn’t overly fond of Schuster’s no-look passes, but coach Des Hasler has bigger headaches as he tries to work out what to do with his 109kg star.

Sunday was Schuster’s second game in his preferred position at five-eighth, but he only got there because of an injury to veteran Kieran Foran and a late setback to Cade Cust, who was meant to play in the halves.

The dilemma facing Hasler is that Schuster has slotted in so well in the back row but clearly belongs in the halves. It means Foran will have one eye on a rare talent who could easily take his spot, while Hasler hopes Schuster keeps his eyes on what’s happening around him.

“He definitely doesn’t like it,” Schuster laughed when asked how Hasler felt about his no-look passes.

“But he told me to play what’s in front of me and to play my game, and that’s what I’m doing at the moment.”

By the way, I don't wanna hear about no Reece Walshs, or Sam Walkers or Daine Lauries. Josh Schuster is still ahead in the rookie of the year debate. The boy is a freakkkkkkkk. pic.twitter.com/Lah7BvWpzY — REMY (@vjremy1002) May 23, 2021

Originally published as Manly young gun could be Blues bolter