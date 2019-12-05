Manhunt underway after serious crash

POLICE are hunting for a group who ditched their bleeding mate as they ran from a serious crash in a stolen car this morning.

Police will allege the Toyota sedan had been travelling "at speed" in the northbound lanes of the road near Cascade Gardens at Broadbeach when it hit a light pole and flipped onto its roof.

A member of the public reported the accident about 3.25am on Thursday.

The vehicle, which had been stolen from a Palm Beach unit hours earlier, was badly damaged by the impact.

A police spokeswoman said a teenage boy, 14, was found injured in the passenger seat, and another three people were spotted running from the scene.

The boy was treated for a head injury and taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Police are still searching for the others involved.

Meanwhile it took several hours to clear the scene, with the light pole knocked clean out of the ground, and fuel leaking on to the road.