Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Manhunt underway after serious crash

by Talisa Eley
5th Dec 2019 10:30 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

POLICE are hunting for a group who ditched their bleeding mate as they ran from a serious crash in a stolen car this morning.

Police will allege the Toyota sedan had been travelling "at speed" in the northbound lanes of the road near Cascade Gardens at Broadbeach when it hit a light pole and flipped onto its roof.

A member of the public reported the accident about 3.25am on Thursday.

The vehicle, which had been stolen from a Palm Beach unit hours earlier, was badly damaged by the impact.

A police spokeswoman said a teenage boy, 14, was found injured in the passenger seat, and another three people were spotted running from the scene.

The boy was treated for a head injury and taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Police are still searching for the others involved.

Meanwhile it took several hours to clear the scene, with the light pole knocked clean out of the ground, and fuel leaking on to the road.

ditching a mate injured mate man hunt police chase qps serious crash serious injuries

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Experts and community to collaborate

        premium_icon Experts and community to collaborate

        News Community conference will discuss coastal recreation and dredge soil, among other marine topics

        • 5th Dec 2019 10:00 AM
        Annual Toy Run set to be one of the best

        premium_icon Annual Toy Run set to be one of the best

        News GLADSTONE bikers are preparing for what’s set to be one of their best fundrasing...

        ’We are stretched’: How our firies are holding up

        premium_icon ’We are stretched’: How our firies are holding up

        News FIREFIGHTERS are working tirelessly to protect the community from a bushfire at...

        Final ship sets sail after big year

        premium_icon Final ship sets sail after big year

        News GLADSTONE has reaped the benefits of a growing cruise industry this year with an...