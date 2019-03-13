Menu
Manhunt under way after woman stabbed to death

by Derrick Krusche
13th Mar 2019 4:53 PM
A young woman is dead and a manhunt is under way after a stabbing near Newcastle.

Emergency crews were called to a house on Stephens Avenue, Glendale, about 11.30am and found the 26-year-old bleeding out and suffering critical stab wounds.

Paramedics took her in an ambulance to John Hunter Hospital but doctors were unable to save her and she was later pronounced dead.

Police swooped on the quiet residential street and cordoned off a house before launching a search for a man they believe is responsible for the stabbing.

No arrests have been made as of 4.30pm.

Shaken residents have taken to Facebook to voice their shock after the woman's death.

"RIP beautiful girl. You'll be forever missed," one women who knew the victim wrote.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Joel de'Zuna said the woman suffered multiple stab wounds during the attack.

"On arrival paramedics … were confronted with a very confronting and distressing scene," he said. "There were multiple stab wounds."

