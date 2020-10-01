Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Teams are currently searching for two men on Bribie Island.
Teams are currently searching for two men on Bribie Island.
News

Manhunt: Two men flee after woman shot in car

by Elise Wiliams
1st Oct 2020 11:39 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A woman has been shot during an incident at Rothwell, north of Brisbane, this morning and police have declared an emergency situation further north at Bribie Island where they tracked a vehicle of interest.

The woman was taken to hospital in a serious condition with a wound to her back.

The Courier-Mail has been told the woman was shot inside a car but police have not confirmed the extent of the injuries.

The area of Bribie Island affected by an emergency declaration issued by police this morning. Picture: supplied
The area of Bribie Island affected by an emergency declaration issued by police this morning. Picture: supplied

The Special Emergency Response Team and Public Safety Response Team are currently searching for two men.

The incident started on Kelliher St at Rothwell.

A person of interest is believed to have fled to Bribie Island, with police tracking a car to the area.

An emergency emergency declaration encompasses Bigmulys St, Sylvan Beach Esplanade, Elkhorn Avenue and Eucalyptus St.

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Manhunt: Two men flee after woman shot in car

More Stories

bribie island crime editors picks gunman

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Workplace injury sent woman spiralling into drug use

        Premium Content Workplace injury sent woman spiralling into drug use

        News After Stacey Renee Tomlijenovic’s hand was crushed, she turned to using illicit substances.

        The reason your water pressure may be low around Gladstone

        Premium Content The reason your water pressure may be low around Gladstone

        News Does your water pressure feel a little low? Here’s why.

        Gladstone man offers 15yo girl $5k for sex

        Premium Content Gladstone man offers 15yo girl $5k for sex

        News The 26-year-old also offered her $100 for nude photographs.

        IN COURT: Everyone listed to appear in Gladstone today

        Premium Content IN COURT: Everyone listed to appear in Gladstone today

        News Here is a list of everyone who has been listed to appear in court today, October 1.