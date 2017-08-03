25°
News

MANHUNT: Ripped male models take over nightclub

Sarah Steger
| 3rd Aug 2017 5:42 PM
SUPPLIED IMAGE. NOT FOR SYNDICATION OR SALE. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. 153996Zane Hau came second in the Manhunt national final last Friday night.
SUPPLIED IMAGE. NOT FOR SYNDICATION OR SALE. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. 153996Zane Hau came second in the Manhunt national final last Friday night. CONTRIBUTED

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE MANHUNT Male Model Search is on and coming to Gladstone.

The worldwide search for the hottest male models, established in 1993, is the biggest and longest running male model contest in Australia.

Seven fit and fine men will be pitted against each other at Mieplace Nite Club on Friday night. They will participate in two exciting categories: Evening fashion-wear and swimwear. Entry into the event is free, and girls, it's held in conjunction with Mieplace's weekly Ladies Night, so it's set to be a good one.

Doors will open at 8pm, with the actual event starting at 9pm. The competition will be fierce, each model fighting for one of three spots to represent Gladstone Mieplace Nite Club at the national competition in Cairns in four weeks time.

Anyone keen on watching seven chiseled, cut and clean-shaven blokes dominate the runway should attend.

01/12/04138167 - Chris Cook is off to the national Manhunt final in Melbourne. Photo: Brett Wortman
01/12/04138167 - Chris Cook is off to the national Manhunt final in Melbourne. Photo: Brett Wortman Brett Wortman
Gladstone Observer
Gladstone man claims arresting police officer abused him

Gladstone man claims arresting police officer abused him

The Gladstone man demanded to know what the officer's badge details were, and refused to leave the police station.

Gladstone production drops, but revenue up for mining giant

RESULTS IN: Rio Tinto Yarwun had lower production in the first half of 2017 because of maintenance setbacks and wet weather.

Rio Tinto releases first half report.

Airport's Royal Flying Doctor Service facility takes off

The RFDS will have their own patient transfer facility at the Gladstone Airport.

Council commits $108,000 for new Flying Doctor facility

Big step towards town's 'saviour'

More caravans and RVs could be coming into the region thanks to a new plan.

More camping and accommodation to become available

Local Partners

Cooking up confidence

Local school opens $1 million kitchen for training students.

Student art continues meaning of NAIDOC

TRADITIONAL: Students Angus Gould, 10, Finlae Harris, 11, Savannah Ryan, 10, and Troy Gould, 12, discuss the artwork they made.

Gladstone West State School students see NAIDOC spirit through art.

New York Slice has best news for Toowoomba

New York Slice is coming to Toowoomba.

It's one of the most popular pizza franchises in the state

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

New music festival to be launched at BAM

New music festival, Under the Trees, will be launched at BAM on Saturday.

The Good Wife spin-off courting all new dramas

Rose Leslie stars as Maia Rindell in the TV series The Good Fight.

THE Good Fight has compelling stars - including GoT's Rose Leslie.

What's on the big screen this week

Kumail Nanjiani in a scene from the movie The Big Sick.

A COMEDIAN dramatises his real-life romance and Charlize kicks butt.

MOVIE REVIEW: The Big Sick is refreshingly original

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Kumail Nanjiani and Zoe Kazan in a scene from the movie The Big Sick. Supplied by Roadshow Films.

IF YOU'RE going to see one rom com this year, make it this one.

MOVIE REVIEW: Atomic Blonde is a visually appealing mess

FOR REVIEW AND PREVIEW PURPOSES ONLY. Charlize Theron in a scene from the movie Atomic Blonde. Supplied by Universal Pictures.

Charlize Theron is killer but the plot is a filler.

Sam Armytage: Alan Jones a 'troublemaker' after booze quip

Samantha Armytage, left, was discussing how much alcohol the Queen consumed when Alan Jones then threw it back at Armytage, alluding that the Sunrise host drinks more than that. Pictures: Sam Ruttyn and David Swift

“Honestly, Sam, you started with the gin..."

Busby Marou pumped for Gladstone gig

Jeremy Marou and Thomas Busby are on tour for their album 'Postcards from the Shell House'.

Musical duo fine tunes before tour finale

LOW MAINTENANCE LIVING...BE QUICK AS IT WON&#39;T LAST AT THIS PRICE

4 Craigmoor Court, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $230,000

Nestled in a cul-de-sac in New Auckland is this rendered 4 bedroom home surrounded by established homes and would ideally suit a young couple looking to get into...

Looking For A Beach-side Getaway..!

5/36 Wood Street, Barney Point 4680

Unit 2 1 1 $79,000

We are delighted to introduce Apartment 5 located at "Beach Breeze Apartments" to the current property market. The apartment is conveniently positioned near...

MODERN FAMILY HOME ON ELEVATED 960M2 BLOCK!

18 Cradle Drive, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $355,000

Raine and Horne Gladstone is delighted to present 18 Cradle Drive to the market! Nicely positioned on an elevated 960m2 block with sweeping views out over the...

Your very own private retreat is waiting...

16 Craigmoor Court, New Auckland 4680

House 4 1 1 $320,000

This stunning property is secluded at the end of a cul-de-sac and offers the new owners endless possibilities. There is scope for great side access and room for...

WHY WAIT......MAKE YOUR MOVE TODAY....

10 Creekview Drive, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $289,000

Located in a quiet neighbourhood in Gladstone's highly sought after Forest Springs estate is this near new low maintenance, family friendly home surrounded by...

Deceiving from the street but step inside...

44 Broadwater Place, New Auckland 4680

House 4 2 2 $289,000

You will be amazed at the hidden gems this property has to offer. From the outside this home may look like all the others but the yellow front door leads you into...

Price Reduced to Sell!

8 Mimosa Court, Kin Kora 4680

House 4 2 1 $250,000

This solid, low-set brick home situated in the ever-popular suburb of Kin Kora must be sold. The generous sized kitchen adjoins the dining room plus there is a...

A Touch of Distinction!

5 Mallard Court, South Gladstone 4680

House 5 3 2 $749,000

Have you been searching for a home with a touch of distinction and high quality finish? This rare offering captures some of Gladstone's most stunning harbour views...

Massive Family Home With Panoramic Views

5-7 Piper Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 4 3 2 Offers Around...

LJ Hooker Gladstone is proud to introduce 5-7 Piper Street to the current property market as it is one of the most exciting properties to hit the market this...

Potential + Position = Great Opportunity!

23 Larsen Street, West Gladstone 4680

House 2 1 2 $149,000

Anyone looking for a cute two bedroom home close to Gladstone's best shopping precinct? Well I think I may be able to help as this home certainly fits the bill and...

Open for inspection homes Aug 3 - 9

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

Rare investment/development property on Sunshine Coast

DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0119.JPG

Stand-alone freehold property in Maroochydore 'eat street' precinct

Huge long-term housing development throws 18 new lots on market

A new brochure has been released advertising 18 new lots released within Beecher Estates.

Beecher Estates not far from finishing.

Coast house so unique 'it's impossible to value'

The entrance to 312 Teewah Beach Rd. Picture: Dowling Neyland/SuppliedSource:Supplied

Australia’s most unique house ‘impossible to value’