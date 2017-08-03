MANHUNT: Ripped male models take over nightclub

SUPPLIED IMAGE. NOT FOR SYNDICATION OR SALE. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. 153996Zane Hau came second in the Manhunt national final last Friday night.

THE MANHUNT Male Model Search is on and coming to Gladstone.

The worldwide search for the hottest male models, established in 1993, is the biggest and longest running male model contest in Australia.

Seven fit and fine men will be pitted against each other at Mieplace Nite Club on Friday night. They will participate in two exciting categories: Evening fashion-wear and swimwear. Entry into the event is free, and girls, it's held in conjunction with Mieplace's weekly Ladies Night, so it's set to be a good one.

Doors will open at 8pm, with the actual event starting at 9pm. The competition will be fierce, each model fighting for one of three spots to represent Gladstone Mieplace Nite Club at the national competition in Cairns in four weeks time.

Anyone keen on watching seven chiseled, cut and clean-shaven blokes dominate the runway should attend.