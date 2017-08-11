Manhunt model crowned king

PREVIOUSLY: MANHUNT: Ripped male models take over nightclub

THE winner of Gladstone's first ever Male Model Search has been crowned after conquering an intense night of judging.

Last week the heat was turned up as the worldwide search for the hottest male model came to Mieplace Niteclub.

Procon Leisure event coordinator Krystal Brezigar said the night was a huge success.

"Everyone was having a really good time, especially the women," she joked.

Out of the seven competitors, six were from Gladstone. Though the odds may have been in their favour based on sheer numbers, the Gladstone competitors lost their chance to represent at the national competition to Bundaberg's Daniel Borrowman.

The 35-year-old managed to beat out the six Gladdy guys because of his ability to tick all the judges' boxes, Ms Brezigar said.

"He had the whole package," she laughed.

Manhunt winner and runner ups. Contributed

The grand final runner up was Gladstone's Brett Marsh.

"He did really well ... he's 49 but with the body of a 29-year-old," Ms Brezigar said.

Mr Marsh said he went into the competition not expecting anything.

"I've done body building but never any modelling so I didn't expect anything," he said.

The runner up explained he enjoyed how the night pushed him outside of his comfort zone.

"I just decided to jump on in ... it was good fun!"

Given the night was a huge success, the Ms Brezigar confirmed there were plans to run the event again next year.

"Being the first time this was put on in Gladstone, I didn't realise I would get as many contestants as I did.

"It was a really great turnout .... All seven guys put on a fantastic show."