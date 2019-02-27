Menu
HAVE YOU SEEN THEM?: Victorian Police are searching for Jack Harvey and Mark Dixon who were last seen in the Byron Bay region.
Manhunt for two men in Byron Bay following shooting

Aisling Brennan
by
27th Feb 2019 9:56 AM | Updated: 11:25 AM
POLICE are searching for two men with Irish accents in the Byron Bay region following the shooting of 53-year-old man in Victoria.

Victorian Homicide Squad detectives are appealing for public assistance to help locate two men they would like to speak to in relation to a shooting at Point Cook, near Melbourne, on February 21.

Warrants have been issued for the arrest of 30-year-old Mark Dixon,who also sometimes goes by the surname Murphy, and 26-year-old Jack Harvey, who are believed to be in the Byron Bay area.

Investigators would like to speak to the two Point Cook men following the shooting of a 53-year-old man at a Spraypoint Drive home about 11pm.

The Sydney man remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Two Point Cook men, aged 29 and 30, were arrested on Saturday, however have since been released without charge.

Dixon is described as 180 cm tall, with a medium build, short brown hair, a fair complexion and speaks with an Irish accent.

Harvey is described as having a slim build, short brown hair, a goatee beard and also speaks with an Irish accent.

Anyone who sees Dixon or Harvey is urged not to approach them and to call Triple Zero (000).

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

