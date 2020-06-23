Menu
Manhunt after girl stabbed in face at shopping centre: Police
Crime

Manhunt after shopping centre stabbing

by Nathan Edwards
23rd Jun 2020 5:41 AM
AN 18-year-old man is on the run after stabbing a teenage girl in the face when she tried to break up a fight at a Sunshine Coast shopping centre, police allege.

The alleged incident started about 4pm Monday when the man and a 17-year-old boy became involved in a physical altercation at Kawana Shoppingworld, Buddina.

During the altercation, a 16-year-old girl attempted to intervene, which resulted in the armed man stabbing the girl along her face with a knife, police allege.

Her injury was described as a "significant laceration from her chin to ear".

Police arrived on scene a short time later, with the armed man already fleeing from the scene, it is alleged.

The 16-year-old girl was taken to the Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

The 17-year-old man involved in the initial altercation was not injured during the incident.

A crime scene was set up inside the shopping centre and officers patrolled the area Monday night.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police on 131 444.

