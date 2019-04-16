Manhunt after doctor slain in his own home

POLICE have launched an appeal to help find the killer of a Brisbane doctor who police believe was shot in his garage last night.

Acting Detective Inspector Steven McCartney said the man's death was a tragic event, adding his wife is also an overseas trained doctor and both his daughters were training to become doctors.

At around 11.40pm, emergency services received a call from a woman, believed to be the man's wife, saying the man had been shot in the chest.

The 56-year-old was transported from a house on Delfin Drive, MacGregor, to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

The shooter remains at large and it's believed the pair didn't know each other.

Police said the man, gunned down in his garage, was a GP within the Chinese community.

"The garage door was open and he was tending to pack his car for today's work," Act Det Insp McCartney said.

"The man's family were at home at the time - his wife and his two adult children."

The family did not witness the attack but heard a single gunshot.

"These are professional members of the community, they dedicate their time to helping people, this is just a tragic event that's occurred," Act Det Insp McCartney said.

A small light-coloured sedan or hatchback was seen leaving the incident and police are calling anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage to come forward.

He said a large number of detectives were investigating all avenues to find out what exactly happened.

"We are speaking with witnesses in the area, the particular area we are focusing our investigations on is within the MacGregor area, bounded by Mains Road, Delfin Street and Granadilla Street," he said.

"The Mount Gravatt Criminal Investigation Branch and the Homicide Investigation unit are expending a great deal of resources in attempting to locate the persons responsible."

"We believe it's one person but could possibly be more."

"This is a matter that the members of the community should be concerned about, but be comforted in the fact the QPS is expending a lot of resources to identify who is responsible," he said.

A man has recalled what he believes are the last moments of his friend's life after hearing a "five second" scream outside the house.

Jimmy Huang said he heard what sounded like the "last breaths of the guy" after a loud gunshot.

"It was not a normal scream from the guy. It was crying out," he said.

Mr Huang, 20, said he is a friend of the family involved in the incident.

He said there are six occupants who reside there - two parents, two daughters and their grandparents.

The mother and father of the girls are doctors, Mr Huang said.

He said he knew them "quite well".

"It is (a shock). Normally you'd think MacGregor is a pretty safe place," he said.

"They're quite nice people. I don't know what the hell happened."

According to Mr Huang, one of the daughters at the home is a teenage girl. The other is aged in her early 20s.