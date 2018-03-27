Mango season wraps up at Pershouse farm

The Mean Pruning Machine - Pershouse brothers mango farm at Benaraby.

ANOTHER successful mango season has wrapped up on the Pershouse brothers' farm on the Boyne River at Benaraby.

The Pershouse farm produced four varieties of mango this season including the popular Kensington Pride (Bowen), R2E2, Honey Gold and Keitt.

Final picking and packing of the late-season Keitt occurred last week in what was a busy season on the land.

A combined workforce of 50 were involved on the two properties of Ian and Garry Pershouse over the course of the season.

More than 70,000 trays of mangoes for the southern and overseas market were produced.

MANGO CREW: (L to R) Noel Webb, Neil McEachran, Frank Lenz, Noel Salmon, Frank Buchanan, Karen Gibbons, Gloria Pershouse and Ian Pershouse. Contributed

Ian and Gloria Pershouse were pleased with the quality of their mangoes this season, which came down to having very little of the fruit downgraded.

This also comes from a good spraying and pruning program.

The farm celebrated another milestone during the picking season with eight of its people celebrating birthdays including three who turned 80.

Frank Lenz, Noel Salmon and Neil McEachran marked the occasion with a packing shed party last month.

BIRTHDAY BOYS: Frank Lenz, Noel Salmon and Neil McEachran celebrated their 80th birthdays during the recent mango season at the Pershouse brothers' farm at Benaraby. Contributed

The birthday highlighted yet another chapter for the mango farmers who have a sweet history of working together.

Gavin Scurr from Piñata Farms said Noel was the first to discover the Honey Gold variety.

"Noel Salmon from Rockhampton discovered Honey Gold in 1996, however Ian and Garry Pershouse were one of the first growers to plant Honey Gold once plant breeder's rights were granted in 1999."