Manga artist to host free workshops in Gladstone

CHILDREN will have the opportunity to pick up artistic tips and techniques from well known Australian manga artist David Lovegrove next Wednesday.

The popular artist, illustrator and speaker will run two free workshops at Gladstone City Library for young people aged 11 years and over.

Mr Lovegrove was originally scheduled to visit Gladstone during Pop-Con in April, but wet weather had forced him to reschedule his appearance.

Mayor Matt Burnett said he expected the workshops to be extremely popular, especially with children who have an interest in drawing and cartoons.

"It is great to have such a renowned and talented artist visiting our region," he said.

Mr Lovegrove is currently writing and illustrating a young adult novel series called Daruma, which, according to his website, is "a sci-fi fantasy set in a near future world of cosplay, cloning, kung fu and ninjitsu".

He has previously been invited to run manga workshops by the Consulate General of Japan during the yearly Japan Week celebrations.

He has also been commissioned to create manga art for international corporations and Hollywood films.

The first workshop session will be at 10.30am on July 5 and the second session will take place at 1.30pm.

They will run for two hours each. Places in the workshops are limited and booking are required.

Call Gladstone City Library on 4976 6400 or email library@gladstone.qld.gov.au to book tickets or to get more information.

Kids enjoy getting their hands dirty when it comes to crafts. DenKuvaiev

WHAT'S ON

THURSDAY, JUNE 29

Recycled Craft - free workshop 10.30am-12pm at Mt Larcom Library (children younger than 12 must be accompanied by an adult).

McDonald's Port City Power Hoopsters Camp - guest visit by current Port City players, 9am-3pm at Kev Broome Stadium, Memorial Park, Gladstone. Cost $50. Bookings: 0438 720 721 or 0407 177 641.

MONDAY, JULY 3

NAIDOC Craft - free workshop 1.30-3pm at Miriam Vale Library.

Petting Zoo - free workshop 9-11am at Agnes Water Library.

Petting Zoo - free workshop 1.30-3pm at Miriam Vale Library.

Craft activities offer a way to educate children while they have fun. Elyse Wurm

TUESDAY, JULY 4

Petting Zoo - free workshop 9-11am at Marina Parklands, Gladstone.

Petting Zoo - free workshop 1.30-3pm at Boyne Tannum Library.

Bleach Tie Dye and Craft - gold coin entry donation, 9am-12.30pm at Mt Larcom Youth Centre. Bookings: 49751393.

Yallarm Indigenous Careers Expo Opening Night - free event 6.30-9.30pm at Leo Zussino Building, CQU.

Bunnings School Holiday DIY Workshops - free event 10-11am. Bookings: 4971 5400.

WEDNESDAY, JULY 5

Yallarm Indigenous Careers Expo - free event 9am-5.30pm at Leo Zussino Building, CQU.

NAIDOC Craft - free workshop 9.30-11.30am at Calliope Library.

NAIDOC Craft - free workshop 10.30am-12pm at Agnes Water Library.

NAIDOC Craft - free workshop 10.30am-12pm at Mt Larcom Library.