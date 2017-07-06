Manga artist shares his talent with Gladstone kids

GOOD FUN: Harrison and Connor Schumacher, both 10, draw at David Lovegrove's manga art workshop.

DOZENS of kids showed up to yesterday's free manga art workshop, held at the Gladstone Library by renowned artist David Lovegrove.

Mr Lovegrove, who is also a writer and speaker, taught two classes of 20 students how to draw and create manga, Japanese-style comic book characters.

"The kids today have been drawing their versions of my two main characters 'Musume' and 'Bento boy' and they've been doing an incredible job,” he said.

"I've been teaching and drawing manga for 20 years and only in the last 12 to 13 years have I been teaching it in schools and libraries.”

JAPANESE-STYLE: Raven Ahchoo, 14, enjoying herself at the art event. Paul Braven GLA050717SCHOOL

It's the first time Mr Lovegrove has shared his knowledge with young artists in Gladstone, after he was unable to attend Pop Con earlier this year.

The keen and passionate teacher couldn't make it to the Gladstone event after he was flooded in at his northern New South Wales home.

"They've been asking me to come back to do workshops with the kids ever since,” David said.

For 10-year-old twin brothers Harrison and Connor Schumacher, the workshop was a whole lot of fun.

"We have been drawing a lady using pencils and water colours,” Harrison said.

"So far these school holidays I've drawn all the Transformers characters and now I'm on to Rayman.”

Gladstone Regional Council's school holiday activities program run until Sunday.

MANGA ARTIST: Shyannah Sailor, 11 showed her talent at the session. Paul Braven GLA050717SCHOOL

