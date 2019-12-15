Manager’s driving ban after RBT bust

Police conduct a Random Breath Test (RBT) operation at Alexandra Headland. All motorists in the photos were given the all clear.

Police conduct a Random Breath Test (RBT) operation at Alexandra Headland. All motorists in the photos were given the all clear.

A DOMINO’S manager has been banned from driving for the next three months after he blew nearly three times the legal limit in an RBT.

Jonathon Eugene Lotarski pleaded guilty in Gladstone Magistrates Court on Wednesday to one count of driving while over the middle alcohol limit.

The court was told Lotarski, 24, was intercepted in the early hours of October 2 for a roadside breath test.

He returned a blood-alcohol content reading of .144 per cent.

Lotarski told police he had been drinking since 5pm the previous day.

In court, Lotarski told magistrate Dennis Kinsella he was a Domino’s manager and worked full-time.

“I basically do nothing else but play games,” he said.

Lotarski was fined $700 and disqualified from driving for three months.