Manager to settle in at community establishment

MOVING ON: Out going manager Tanya Williams was treated to a farewell morning tea while welcoming in replacement Sue Venz.

MOVING ON: Out going manager Tanya Williams was treated to a farewell morning tea while welcoming in replacement Sue Venz. Mike Richards GLA240918RETR

THERE has been a changing of the guard at Settlers Retirement Village with a handover of managers at the well-known Gladstone community establishment.

Outgoing manager Tanya Williams was treated to a farewell morning tea while welcoming in replacement Sue Venz for a meet-and-greet with the residents.

Tanya was sad to leave the retirement village after making a connection with the residents during her three years of managing the place.

"I've had a fabulous and wonderful time here and really trying hard to keep the tears back today because it's a bit sad," Tanya said.

"When I first started I didn't know what I was in for managing the village and I grew a real bond here.

"Some of the activities I will miss are the social functions and the bus trips we all go out on and have some fun."

Tanya will be going to Raine and Horne to take on a senior sales role and will try not to miss the connection with the retirement village.

"The companionship and friendship I had fostered over the three years will be hard to let go," she said.

"They were like my soul to me and the importance of this place is a chapter in their lives and a transition period for them.

"It's a great little place for them and this will also be a transition for me as well when I go to my new employment."

Settlers is on Marten St in South Gladstone and specifically designed for people over 55.

There are many different living and lifestyle options on offer with one or two-bedroom units available.

Incoming manager Sue Venz was a bit nervous about taking on the new role and wanted to make a positive start with, and difference to, the retirees.

Stepping into the role of the former popular manager was going to be no easy task.

"This job is about the people and I love working with them and it's really my forte to help make their lives happier," Sue said.

"I have previously worked at Endeavour for two-and-a-half years as a service development manager and 14 years of real estate and it's about the residents and what is best for them.

"I am looking forward to the challenge of being the manager here and do my best for the residents."