News

Manager stood down after damning report

by Natalie Brown
5th May 2021 12:03 PM

An infection control hotel quarantine manager in Victoria has been stood down amid a damning report by The Australian they had been reported to authorities twice since March for breaching protocols.

Minister for Government Services Danny Pearson, said that Matiu Bush, general manager of COVID-19 Quarantine Victoria's Infection Prevention and Control, had been stood down overnight "pending a review".

Mr Bush allegedly defied a Defence Force request for a mandatory COVID-19 test and breaching infection-control protocols.

 

It comes after a second report by The Australian revealed the Holiday Inn COVID-19 outbreak that sparked Victoria's third lockdown last year was allegedly caused by the "lengthy swabbing" of an unmasked woman in an open doorway.

Health officials at the time declared the outbreak in the hotel had been caused by the use of a nebuliser in a room.

But according to the COVID-19 Quarantine Victoria Infection Prevention and Control, obtained by the publication, the virus, "previously contained" in the woman's room, was blown down the corridor by airconditioning before "pooling outside the door" of the room where the man with the nebuliser was staying with his partner and infant.

Originally published as Manager stood down after damning report

